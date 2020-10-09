Manchester United boss Casey Stoney says football is in ‘danger of being destroyed’ without fans
Manchester United manager Casey Stoney says football is in ‘danger of being destroyed’ if fans aren’t allowed back into stadiums soon.
The Women’s Super League only saw one game with fans before the partial reintroduction of spectators was abandoned as cases of coronavirus began to rise again. That was West Ham v Arsenal in September.
Casey told The Telegraph: “We have to have fans back in the ground. I don’t understand the decision, especially when I see cinemas open. The Albert Hall is potentially going to have 3,000 people in it in December, yet we can’t use an open-air space, which is one of the safest [places] to get fans in, especially in our stadium.
“We could get three, four, five thousand people in our stadium, and they could all be socially distanced. It’s our national sport and we’re in real danger of it being destroyed at the moment.
“It’s a huge concern. We’re trying to grow the women’s game. We’re trying to make sure the visibility is there so people can get in the ground. I don’t just worry about us, I worry about football, because without the football pyramid, League One, League Two, Non-League, the Championship, football can’t exist as it is."
United play in the WSL on Saturday when they face Tottenham.
Stoney’s side will be looking to continue their unbeaten run while Spurs will be searching for their first WSL win.