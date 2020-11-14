Manchester United will host rivals Manchester City this afternoon at 12.30pm as the Women’s Football Weekend returns.

Casey Stoney’s side currently sit at the top of the Women’s Super League table after six games and now have the chance to extend their gap by eight points from City.

City, who currently sit in fifth, will be heading into the clash off the back of an impressive 8-1 victory against Bristol City in the WSL.

Man Utd v Man City Welcome back! To kick-off the return of Women's Football Weekend, Manchester United will face local rivals Manchester City today at 12.30pm! In what is set to be a mouth-watering clash, United will be looking to maintain their winning streak and pick up the three points. Sat 14 Nov 2020, 12:17pm Man Utd squad announcement Stoney will be without forward Alessia Russo due to a hamstring injury. But the likes of US stars Christen Press and Tobin Heath will be starting today. Sat 14 Nov 2020, 12:20pm Man City squad announcement Gareth Taylor has put out a strong squad to face United. Striker Ellen White will be looking to get on the scoresheet again after scoring two goals last time out against Bristol City. Sat 14 Nov 2020, 12:28pm Man Utd v Man City Just a few minutes to go until kick-off! Sat 14 Nov 2020, 12:32pm Man Utd 0-0 Man City 1 min: And we're off! United start strong as Jessica Sigsworth gets a good run on the ball. Sat 14 Nov 2020, 12:34pm Man Utd 0-0 Man City 3 min: Press finds some pace on the left but England international Lucy Bronze adds pressure and stops attacking play. A win for United today will open up an 8-point gap from City. Sat 14 Nov 2020, 12:36pm Man Utd 0-0 Man City CHANCE! 4 min: Georgia Stanway has a shot on goal but it hits the side of the net as teammate Ellen White awaits a finisher close-range. Sat 14 Nov 2020, 12:37pm Man Utd 0-0 Man City 5 min: Forward Toone has a shot at goal from the top of the box for United but shoots it wide and high. Sat 14 Nov 2020, 12:40pm Man Utd 0-1 Man City GOALLLL! 8 min: After some scrappy play in the box Chloe Kelly gets a foot on it and hits the back of the net close-range. Sat 14 Nov 2020, 12:43pm Man Utd 0-1 Man City 10 min: City are on the front foot now as Gareth Taylor's side take advantage of the pressure they will be feeling today. United are trying to seize every opportunity they can get here in the first ten minutes. Can City get another?