Manchester United will host rivals Manchester City this afternoon at 12.30pm as the Women’s Football Weekend returns.

Casey Stoney’s side currently sit at the top of the Women’s Super League table after six games and now have the chance to extend their gap by eight points from City.

City, who currently sit in fifth, will be heading into the clash off the back of an impressive 8-1 victory against Bristol City in the WSL.

You can follow live updates of the match right here on the NewsChain website via our live blog

City's Chloe Kelly scores the opener in the 8th minute

Casey Stoney’s side will be looking to remain top of the table having not lost a game

United are hosting City at Leigh Sports Village

Rivals City will be without Aoife Mannion, Megan Campbell and Lauren Hemp

United will be without star forward Alessia Russo Check new updates Sat 14 Nov 2020, 13:02pm Man Utd 0-1 Man City 30 min: Earps is DOWN! Stanway and Coombs look dangerous on the left but Stanway took a little too long on the ball before Earps blocks it from goal. Sat 14 Nov 2020, 13:01pm Man Utd 0-1 Man City 27 min: Gemma Bonner is on the bench for City today. Is she being missed in defence? Sat 14 Nov 2020, 12:59pm Man Utd 0-1 Man City 26 min: US world Cup winner Mewis remains effective in the midfield for City. Demi Stokes and Greenwood look solid in defence. The possession largely remains with City here at Leigh Sports Village. Sat 14 Nov 2020, 12:56pm Man Utd 0-1 Man City 24 min: United have a fast squad on the pitch but don't seem to be utilising their pace. Stanway and Laura Coombs link up on the frontline but nothing comes from it. Sat 14 Nov 2020, 12:54pm Man Utd 0-1 Man City 22 min: Mewis gets on the end of it but hits it high over the net. United are quick on the turnaround as they desperately look to edge closer to the goal. Sat 14 Nov 2020, 12:53pm Man Utd 0-1 Man City 21 min: Greenwood takes a corner but fails to find a blue shirt. Another corner follows… can they find the back of the net? Sat 14 Nov 2020, 12:51pm Man Utd 0-1 Man City 19 min: City remain on top here and look eager to add to the scoreline. Sat 14 Nov 2020, 12:51pm Man Utd 0-1 Man City 17 min: Sam Mewis leads an impressive run as she finds the shot in the box, but a miscommunication with her teammates denies her a clear shot on goal. Bronze has a shot but Amy Turner blocks. Sat 14 Nov 2020, 12:47pm Man Utd 0-1 Man City Take a look at Kelly's impressive flick! Sat 14 Nov 2020, 12:45pm Man Utd 0-1 Man City 12 min: City's Alex Greenwood takes a kick outside the box, but United keeper Mary Earps stops the ball on the goal line.