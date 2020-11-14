Casey Stoney’s side currently sit at the top of the Women’s Super League table after six games and now have the chance to extend their gap by eight points from City.
City, who currently sit in fifth, will be heading into the clash off the back of an impressive 8-1 victory against Bristol City in the WSL.
You can follow live updates of the match right here on the NewsChain website via our live blog
Man Utd 0-1 Man City
30 min: Earps is DOWN! Stanway and Coombs look dangerous on the left but Stanway took a little too long on the ball before Earps blocks it from goal.
Man Utd 0-1 Man City
27 min: Gemma Bonner is on the bench for City today. Is she being missed in defence?
Man Utd 0-1 Man City
26 min: US world Cup winner Mewis remains effective in the midfield for City.
Demi Stokes and Greenwood look solid in defence.
The possession largely remains with City here at Leigh Sports Village.
Man Utd 0-1 Man City
24 min: United have a fast squad on the pitch but don’t seem to be utilising their pace.
Stanway and Laura Coombs link up on the frontline but nothing comes from it.
Man Utd 0-1 Man City
22 min: Mewis gets on the end of it but hits it high over the net.
United are quick on the turnaround as they desperately look to edge closer to the goal.
Man Utd 0-1 Man City
21 min: Greenwood takes a corner but fails to find a blue shirt.
Another corner follows… can they find the back of the net?
Man Utd 0-1 Man City
19 min: City remain on top here and look eager to add to the scoreline.
Man Utd 0-1 Man City
17 min: Sam Mewis leads an impressive run as she finds the shot in the box, but a miscommunication with her teammates denies her a clear shot on goal.
Bronze has a shot but Amy Turner blocks.
Man Utd 0-1 Man City
Take a look at Kelly’s impressive flick!
Man Utd 0-1 Man City
12 min: City’s Alex Greenwood takes a kick outside the box, but United keeper Mary Earps stops the ball on the goal line.
Sign up to our newsletter