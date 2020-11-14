Manchester United 0-1 Manchester City LIVE: Casey Stoney’s side look to remain top of the table

<p>Manchester United have not lost a game during the 2020/21 WSL season</p>

Manchester United have not lost a game during the 2020/21 WSL season

 (PA)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
13:02pm, Sat 14 Nov 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Manchester United will host rivals Manchester City this afternoon at 12.30pm as the Women’s Football Weekend returns.

Casey Stoney’s side currently sit at the top of the Women’s Super League table after six games and now have the chance to extend their gap by eight points from City. 

City, who currently sit in fifth, will be heading into the clash off the back of an impressive 8-1 victory against Bristol City in the WSL.

You can follow live updates of the match right here on the NewsChain website via our live blog

027C2D0D-E605-4FDC-B600-7D5F361AA30F Created with sketchtool. LIVE

Man Utd 0-1 Man City

30 min: Earps is DOWN! Stanway and Coombs look dangerous on the left but Stanway took a little too long on the ball before Earps blocks it from goal.  

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Man Utd 0-1 Man City

27 min: Gemma Bonner is on the bench for City today. Is she being missed in defence? 

 

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Man Utd 0-1 Man City

26 min: US world Cup winner Mewis remains effective in the midfield for City. 

Demi Stokes and Greenwood look solid in defence.

The possession largely remains with City here at Leigh Sports Village.

 

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Man Utd 0-1 Man City

24 min: United have a fast squad on the pitch but don’t seem to be utilising their pace. 

Stanway and Laura Coombs link up on the frontline but nothing comes from it. 

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Man Utd 0-1 Man City

22 min: Mewis gets on the end of it but hits it high over the net. 

United are quick on the turnaround as they desperately look to edge closer to the goal.  

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Man Utd 0-1 Man City

21 min: Greenwood takes a corner but fails to find a blue shirt. 

Another corner follows… can they find the back of the net?

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Man Utd 0-1 Man City

19 min: City remain on top here and look eager to add to the scoreline. 

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Man Utd 0-1 Man City

17 min: Sam Mewis leads an impressive run as she finds the shot in the box, but a miscommunication with her teammates denies her a clear shot on goal. 

Bronze has a shot but Amy Turner blocks. 

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Man Utd 0-1 Man City

Take a look at Kelly’s impressive flick!

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Man Utd 0-1 Man City

12 min: City’s Alex Greenwood takes a kick outside the box, but United keeper Mary Earps stops the ball on the goal line. 

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.
12

Sign up to our newsletter

Women's Super League

Football

Manchester United

Manchester City

Gareth Taylor

Casey Stoney