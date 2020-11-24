Manchester pair Karen Bardsley and Katie Zelem join England’s training camp
Manchester City goalkeeper Karen Bardsley and Manchester United midfielder Katie Zelem have been called-up for England’s training camp at St George’s Park.
It comes after Birmingham City's Hannah Hampton and Manchester City’s Chloe Kelly and Alex Greenwood announced their withdrawals from the ten-day camp.
Bardsley will return to the national set-up, while Zelem is yet to collect her first senior cap.
Phil Neville’s squad are due to play two in-house training matches during the camp.
The first clash will be played on November 27 at Stoke City's Stadium.