Manchester pair Karen Bardsley and Katie Zelem join England’s training camp

<p>Karen Bardsley has returned to the national set-up</p>

 (DPA/PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
17:29pm, Tue 24 Nov 2020
Manchester City goalkeeper Karen Bardsley and Manchester United midfielder Katie Zelem have been called-up for England’s training camp at St George’s Park.

It comes after Birmingham City's Hannah Hampton and Manchester City’s Chloe Kelly and Alex Greenwood announced their withdrawals from the ten-day camp.

Bardsley will return to the national set-up, while Zelem is yet to collect her first senior cap. 

Phil Neville’s squad are due to play two in-house training matches during the camp.

The first clash will be played on November 27 at Stoke City's Stadium.

