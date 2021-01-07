Manchester City’s WSL match against West Ham postponed after players test positive
Manchester City have confirmed their Women’s Super League game against West Ham this weekend has been postponed due to positive coronavirus tests at the club.
City were scheduled to play the Hammers at home on Saturday but after four players tested positive the game has been called off.
The club said: “The Football Association have decided to postpone the match following four positive Covid-19 cases and a number of other mitigating factors affecting the City squad. A new date for the game will be confirmed in due course.”
It is also understood that Arsenal’s match against Aston Villa will also be postponed after positive cases.
The Telegraph reported that players at the club are ‘fuming’ as three Gunners went on holiday to Dubai and now one has tested positive for Covid-19.
There has not been any confirmation on whether the game will be rescheduled.