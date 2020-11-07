Manchester City’s Sam Mewis modelling her play on Kevin De Bruyne
Manchester City’s Sam Mewis has seen Kevin De Bruyne around the training ground and says she is modelling her play on him.
Mewis signed for City in the summer and continued her great form with a goal in the FA Cup final last weekend.
She told Sky Sports’ Women’s Football Show: "I have seen him around a couple of times, but not properly met him, no. I am a fan, who isn't?
"He is an incredible player and I would try to model my play on him anytime. It's been a great honour to be here so far."
She added she is excited to play in a Manchester derby, the first taking place on November 14. It will have added rivalry for Mewis and City team-mate Rose Lavelle as their fellow US players Christen Press and Tobin Heath play at United.
"Getting to experience the Man Utd rivalry is going to be awesome. I'm really excited to experience that part of being here, the rivalries are historic and I look forward to those games.
"All the opponents are top competitors so any game is a great opportunity to learn and grow as a player. I'm excited to experience all the opportunities I am getting here."
Mewis’ City are back in action in the Women’s Super League today against Bristol City.