Manchester City’s Rose Lavelle out of Champions League tie against Goteborg
Manchester City’s Rose Lavelle will not feature in the club’s Women’s Champions League match against Goteborg FC on Wednesday.
World Cup winner Lavelle picked up an injury in City’s 3-0 victory over Everton in the Women’s Super League at the weekend and manager Gareth Taylor has said she will be out for a ‘short spell’.
He said: “We had to be mindful of Rose’s existing problems. She’s had a few niggles and she was limited in what she could do on USA camp.
"If you compare Rose’s situation with Sam Mewis’, we got Sam a little bit earlier to the Club and once she gained a decent level of fitness, she hit the ground running. It’s not ideal but she’s resilient and she’ll bounce back.”
Meanwhile Megan Campbell is unlikely to feature after she picked up a knock while on international duty for the Republic of Ireland recently.
The injury update was not all bad news for City though as Alex Greenwood, Chloe Kelly and Lauren Hemp could all return to the starting line-up.
City will be hoping to hit the ground running in a tournament they have never won. The closest they have come was in the 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons when they reached the semi-finals but were beaten on both occasions by French club Lyon.
Last season they were knocked out by Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16.