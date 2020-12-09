Manchester City’s Roebuck: Signing Mewis and Bronze could help us to Champions League success
Manchester City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck says the club’s chances of being successful in the Champions League have increased as they have signed ‘experienced’ players like Sam Mewis and Lucy Bronze.
This season will be World Cup winner Mewis’ first in the Champions League but Bronze has won the title three times with French club Lyon.
Roebuck said: “Having the likes of Alex [Greenwood], Lucy, Sam and bringing them in over summer they have brought a lot of experience.
“Over the past few years, we’ve been disappointed with being knocked out in Europe in the early stages. As a club it’s not what we want. Lucy and Alex both experienced recently winning the UWCL [with Lyon]. They know what it takes to win - especially Lucy who has won it on several occasions.
“They know what it takes to be part of winning team. Hopefully, that will help us. I'm sure they’ll be demanding from us the standards it takes.”
Another of City’s new signings, US star Rose Lavelle, will not feature in the club’s Round of 32 match today against Goteborg after she sustained an injury last weekend.
