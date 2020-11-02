Manchester City’s Gareth Taylor ‘challenges club to make history’ in FA Cup this season
This season presents Manchester City a chance to make history as they could win the FA Cup twice in one season, something their manager Gareth Taylor has challenged them to do.
City won the Cup yesterday with a 3-1 victory over Everton in a great match that went to extra time.
Taylor said: "It means everything. I challenge the girls to make history and win the cup twice in one season.
"I don't think it's quite sunk in because of the game and how it evolved, but I'm really proud at the minute."
He added the victory will springboard the club into better form across all competitions.
"This is new for a lot of the players and new for me. It takes time to bed in and hopefully this gives us a platform now to push on.
"We fight to the end. City have a reputation but we understand everybody else wants to be successful as well. This just feels like it gives us an opportunity to create a platform to build from."