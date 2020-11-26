Manchester City’s Ellie Roebuck ‘honoured’ to be on FIFA’s best goalkeeper shortlist
Manchester City and England goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck has told how ‘honoured’ she is to be nominated in FIFA’s Best Awards
She is in a shortlist alongside the likes of the US’ Alyssa Naeher and Sweden’s Hedvig Lindahl for best goalkeeper.
Reacting on Twitter, she wrote: “Huge honour to be recognised alongside so many greats by FIFA for the worlds #thebest goalkeeper award!”
Roebuck was nominated for having the most clean sheets (10) in the 2019/20 WSL season, but she wasn’t the only City player to be recognised.
She said: “Congrats to my team-mates on there nominations to @LucyBronze @itscarolineweir”
Bronze made the Women’s Player of 2020 shortlist, while Scotland’s Caroline Weir is up for the Puskás Award for her goal against Manchester United in September 2019.
The winners will be announced on December 17.