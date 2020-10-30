The FA Cup final is a huge occasion for any footballer but the game on Sunday will be a ‘strange’ one for Manchester City’s Chloe Kelly.

Not only has she played for City in this tournament, but also played for former club Everton, who she comes up against at Wembley on Sunday.

She said: "Yeah definitely it is a strange situation, but it is the FA Cup final and it's something that dreams are made of really.

“I'm really looking forward to it and of course it's against my old club but it's just another game of football, another FA Cup final, no matter who it is against we want to get the job done.”

Everton have had a good run of form this season and Kelly says she isn’t surprised her former club have reached the final.

“I think what Willie [Kirk, Everton manager] is doing there, he's doing a great job at Everton. Their recruitment was great and they have done great this season, that’s credit to the players and the manager,” she said.

"But we want to find a way to break them down on the weekend. [I’m] not surprised at all because what they have been putting in place for the past few years is great.

“[It’s] great to see what they're doing but I'm not surprised at all to see they got to Wembley, but now my focus is on Manchester City and what I can do at this club.”

Kelly has said it’ll be weird to have no fans at Wembley - (Copyright PA)

She added there’s bound to be banter with her former team-mates after the game.

"I haven’t really spoken to the girls this week, I've tried to keep the communication to a minimum, try to focus on the game now and I just want to get my head in that frame of mind.

“But yeah the girls were great there and I have great relationships with a lot of the players so probably after the game we'll probably have a conversation but for now I'm focused on getting the job done at the weekend.”

Kelly points out playing her old club won’t be the only weird thing about the final, the absence of fans will also be strange.

"It would have been great to have fans there but safety is the most important thing at the moment. We know fans are behind us at home and really supporting the team but of course it will be very weird without the fans at Wembley, it's such a big stadium, but we know what the FA Cup means to everyone so we'll just go out there and get the job done at the weekend.

"I feel like it [motivation] will come from within because we know what's up for grabs. It’s an FA Cup final, I feel you don’t really need anymore extra motivation than that!

“I think a final at Wembley and a chance to get some silverware ahead of the rest of the season, so I feel like that is massive motivation.”

Everton v Manchester City will kick off at 2.30pm and you can keep up with all the action as it happens here on NewsChain