Manchester City 1-0 (3-1) Goteborg, Champions League LIVE

Lauren Hemp has scored for City in this tie (PA)
By Sarah Rendell
16:04pm, Wed 16 Dec 2020
Manchester City face Goteborg in the second leg of their Round of 32 Women’s Champions League tie this afternoon.

City hold the advantage having won the first leg  in Sweden 2-1, having gone behind.

City 1-0 (3-1) Goteborg

46 min: City can’t keep the ball in play and so Goteborg have a goal kick

City 1-0 (3-1) Goteborg

46 min: Goteborg apply pressure to City as they win the ball back but Roebuck collects

City 1-0 (3-1) Goteborg

45 min: City free kick taken quickly by Bronze as they look to see out this fixture

Second half!

The second half has kicked off!

Will City be able to pull this off?

City change

Weir has been replaced by Coombs as half-time

Half time!

It’s half-time in this tie!

City look in control as Hemp scored a beauty to put them 3-1 up on aggregate

City 1-0 (3-1) Goteborg

44 min: Roebuck deals with a threat well as Goteborg look to score

City 1-0 (3-1) Goteborg

43 min: City are on the attack again but their attempt goes off pitch

Goteborg goal kick

City 1-0 (3-1) Goteborg

43 min: The attempt is fired straight at Roebuck who collects well

City 1-0 (3-1) Goteborg

42 min: Goteborg corner

Manchester City FC Women