Manchester City 1-0 (3-1) Goteborg, Champions League LIVE
Manchester City face Goteborg in the second leg of their Round of 32 Women’s Champions League tie this afternoon.
City hold the advantage having won the first leg in Sweden 2-1, having gone behind.
City 1-0 (3-1) Goteborg
46 min: City can’t keep the ball in play and so Goteborg have a goal kick
46 min: Goteborg apply pressure to City as they win the ball back but Roebuck collects
45 min: City free kick taken quickly by Bronze as they look to see out this fixture
Second half!
The second half has kicked off!
Will City be able to pull this off?
City change
Weir has been replaced by Coombs as half-time
Half time!
It’s half-time in this tie!
City look in control as Hemp scored a beauty to put them 3-1 up on aggregate
44 min: Roebuck deals with a threat well as Goteborg look to score
43 min: City are on the attack again but their attempt goes off pitch
Goteborg goal kick
43 min: The attempt is fired straight at Roebuck who collects well
42 min: Goteborg corner