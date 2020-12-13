One of the most hotly anticipated Women’s Super League games of the season takes place as Manchester City host Arsenal.

City start the day five points off Manchester United at the top of the table, while the Gunners are just one point adrift of the Red Devils.

If Joe Montemurro’s side can turn over City then it could spell the end for Gareth Taylor’s team’s tilt at the title.

It’s a massive game in the race for the 2020-21 WSL crown and one you do not want to miss.

Man City are looking for a third victory in seven days (TT News Agency/PA Images)

What time is kick-off?

Manchester City v Arsenal kicks off at 2:30pm GMT on Sunday, December 13.

What channel is it on?

The match is being broadcast on BT Sport 1 from 2pm.

How can I stream the match?

If you do not have BT Sport, you will be able to listen to commentary of the match via the FA Player app.

Key players

Manchester City - Chloe Kelly

Kelly has been one of the bright sparks for City and will be key on Sunday (Sportimage/PA Images)

Chloe Kelly is City’s joint-top scorer in the WSL so far this season with four goals.

Her pace is something which always captures the imagination of football fans, along with her trickery and superb skill.

She will undoubtedly cause problems for the Arsenal defence and is one of the serious threats that they may not be able to keep quiet.

Arsenal - Vivianne Miedema

Miedema is the top scorer in the WSL so far this season (NurPhoto/PA Images)

What more is there to say about Vivianne Miedema?

The sensational Dutch striker has scored ten goals in the league already this season, more than seven of the teams in the WSL.

She is the top scorer in the division, one of the best players in the world and simply unplayable on her day.