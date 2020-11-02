Manchester City star Lucy Bronze says she has ‘a lot more to give’ to the club
Lucy Bronze celebrated her second FA Cup with Manchester City but says she still has more to give to the club.
Bronze previously won the trophy in the 2016/17 campaign for City.
She tweeted: "An amazing feeling and there's still so much more to come from this special group. We are still a work in progress.
“I personally know I have a lot more to give to this team. We will keep working hard, and go again Wednesday”
City will play Championship club Liverpool in the Continental Cup on Wednesday in the second round of group stage matches.
In their first Conti Cup round they beat Everton 3-1.