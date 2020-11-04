Manchester City secure 3-0 win over Liverpool in Conti Cup battle
Manchester City managed to weather a strong Liverpool defence to secure a 3-0 win in the Continental League Cup this afternoon.
City found themselves frustrated as the Reds, particularly through Rhiannon Roberts and Leighanne Robe, suffocated any attack the visitors created.
A stellar first half performance from Reds’ keeper Rylee Foster also saw a confident strike from Jess Park being stifled to keep City at bay.
Liverpool's best chance of the half came in the 24th minute as Ashley Hodson's boot nearly broke the deadlock but her shot just sailed over the crossbar.
City did find their opening goal through Laura Coombs who sent a stunning strike over the head of Foster to put her side ahead.
While the Reds’ defence continued to cause problems for City, the visitors managed to find more opportunities in front of goal.
In the 51st minute Rose Lavelle managed to double their lead after a pin point cross in from Lucy Bronze.
Liverpool held City back until added time where a stunning run from Jill Scott saw her pass to Janine Beckie who then crossed into the box in the 92nd to find Park who slotted in their third.
The victory sees City go top of their group with Liverpool dropping to second.
The Reds will next play Everton on November 18 while City will play Manchester United on November 19.