Manchester City re-sign Megan Campbell in one-year deal

Campbell has made 46 appearances since joining the club - (Copyright PA)
By Sarah Rendell
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @rendellx
11:32am, Tue 09 Jun 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Manchester City have re-signed defender Megan Campbell in a one-year deal.

The Republic of Ireland international has made 42 appearances since she signed for the Women’s Super League side in 2016.

She is currently recovering from a foot injury after she had surgery in February.

Campbell, 26, said: "When you're injured, it's always a difficult situation when you're coming to the end of your contract but I'm glad City have given their full backing.

"To have that faith from the club is a nice gesture and I'm looking forward to getting back fit and playing again.

 "I don't think anyone has seen the best of me yet - I don't think I've seen it from myself as a footballer."

Sign up to our newsletter