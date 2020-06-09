Manchester City re-sign Megan Campbell in one-year deal
11:32am, Tue 09 Jun 2020
Manchester City have re-signed defender Megan Campbell in a one-year deal.
The Republic of Ireland international has made 42 appearances since she signed for the Women’s Super League side in 2016.
She is currently recovering from a foot injury after she had surgery in February.
Campbell, 26, said: "When you're injured, it's always a difficult situation when you're coming to the end of your contract but I'm glad City have given their full backing.
"To have that faith from the club is a nice gesture and I'm looking forward to getting back fit and playing again.
"I don't think anyone has seen the best of me yet - I don't think I've seen it from myself as a footballer."