Manchester City complete a north London double with emphatic win over Spurs
Manchester City topped off a perfect week against north London opposition after beating Tottenham 4-1 at home in the Women’s Super League.
Chloe Kelly scored twice with Sam Mewis and Ellen White also on target for the side who booked their spot in the FA Cup final after overcoming Arsenal earlier this week.
Kelly got the opener with a world-class strike from the edge of the box which flew past Spurs keeper Becky Spencer in the 33rd minute.
Despite being without star US import Alex Morgan, who is yet to make her debut, Spurs remained focused throughout and went in at the break just a goal behind.
But shortly after the restart, Kelly doubled City’s lead with a penalty in the 51st minute.
Within the space of two minutes, US star Mewis added the third as she continued her impressive form with her new side.
And England international White made it four when she bagged her first goal of the season with a bullet header in the 68th minute.
Spurs did not give up and it paid off after Anna Filbey got a token reply from a corner in the 80th minute.