Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor has urged his side to be more ‘clinical’ after they wasted a number of chances in their 1-1 draw with Reading.

Last season’s Women’s Super League runners-up recovered from going behind early on and levelled things up 11 minutes after the break when Sam Mewis netted her third goal in five games.

Man City failed to break down Reading after equalising in the second half - (Copyright PA)

But Taylor’s side failed to make their pressure pay in the last half an hour and ultimately failed to follow up their defeat to Chelsea with a much-needed three points.

"You win that game 5-1 or 6-1 on another day with the amount of chances we had. It was disappointing but there were elements of the performance I was pleased with," he told the club website.

"They never looked like scoring apart from the minute of play they had when Ellie (Roebuck) made a save and they scored from the resulting corner. It was a bad goal to give away.

"They were trying to slow the game down – even in the first half. We had chances and it was incredible that the ball didn’t go in with the number of goalmouth scrambles."

City now have eight points after five WSL games and are already seven points adrift of Arsenal at the top of the table.

But despite their lowly fifth position heading into the international break, Taylor ultimately still sees positives in how his team are playing.

"I told the players to remain positive and highlighted the importance that we can’t give anything away in those tight moments," he added.

"The team showed good character, coming back from a goal behind and playing our way. We’re disappointed – we wanted to come back with a win.

"I would be concerned if we weren’t creating chances but we are – we just have to be more ruthless and clinical."