<p>Georgie Stanway scored twice to put City through</p>

By Sarah Rendell
17:13pm, Wed 16 Dec 2020
Manchester City have knocked out Swedish club Goteborg from the Women's Champions League after a clinical second leg performance.

City defeated Goteborg 3-0 this afternoon to claim a 5-1 win on aggregate.

The hosts looked in control from the first minute as they calmly defended any attack from Goteborg.

In addition, City’s forward play looked promising in the opening phases but they couldn't convert the last pass until just before half-time.

Lauren Hemp, who returned from injury, hit a screamer from the edge of the box to beat Goteborg's keeper Jennifer Falk.

Sam Mewis and Janine Beckie had further chances but the half-time score stood at 1-0.

The second half started as did the first with City in control but Goteborg starting to display some threat.

In the 55th minute, Ellie Roebuck was forced to make a huge save after Goteborg's captain Vilde Bøe Risa hit a superb strike but the keeper got a hand to it to keep them out.

City’s Georgia Stanway was then brought on and the decision turned out to be the defining moment of the second half.

Within minutes she scored from a rebound and followed up with a second two minutes later to seal City's victory.

