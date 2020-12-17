Manchester City forward Lauren Hemp reacts to ‘crazy’ long-range strike against Goteborg
Manchester City forward Lauren Hemp has described her strike against Goteborg on Wednesday as possibly the best goal she has ever scored.
The 20-year-old fired Gareth Taylor’s side into the lead in the 37th minute as they won 3-0 on the night and 5-1 on aggregate to book their place in the last 16 of the Champions League.
"I couldn’t believe it. (The goal was) Pretty crazy!" she told the club website after the game.
"I don’t think I’ve shot from there before. Maybe once...but not at City.
"You can see in my celebration; I'm standing in shock. I cut inside and l saw the keeper was off her line. It was like slow motion, I was saying ‘Go on, go on!’
"I’m looking forward to seeing it back to see if it looked like a cross - it definitely wasn’t!
"Was it my best ever goal? Probably nearly! The FA Cup final one (in 2019) was pretty special to me. I love every goal. I don't score too often."
Georgia Stanway scored twice in three second half minutes to give Manchester City a comfortable victory in Europe.
The Women’s Super League side now turn their attention to Birmingham City on Sunday as they look to build on their impressive victory over Arsenal last weekend.