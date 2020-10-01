Manchester City edge out Arsenal to reach the FA Cup final at Wembley
A thrilling semi-final clash saw FA Cup holders Manchester City book their place in the final at Wembley after beating Arsenal 2-1.
Hosts City proved their dominance throughout after first-half goals from captain Steph Houghton and US World Cup winner Sam Mewis, her first goal for the club.
Gareth Taylor’s team looked clinical in defence with the help of Lucy Bronze on the right who made some impressive connections with Chloe Kelly upfront.
But Arsenal managed to find a way through as midfielder Jordan Nobbs scored a world class equaliser which flew past City keeper Ellie Roebuck in the 38th minute.
Meanwhile, City did not let Arsenal find their rhythm, and Mewis restored the advantage after finding space in the area to drill home minutes before the half-time whistle.
City continued to sustain pressure on The Gunners who were without midfielder Kim Little who came off with an injury in the second half.
Shortly after National Women’s Soccer League star Rose Lavelle made her debut for City replacing Ellen White.
City will now look to defend their title against Everton at Wembley on November 1.