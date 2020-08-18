Manchester City confirm the signing of World Cup winner Rose Lavelle
Women’s Super League club Manchester City have confirmed the signing of US international Rose Lavelle.
Lavelle joins US team-mate Sam Mewis in her move to the English club.
“I’m so excited to join Manchester City and I can’t wait to play alongside some really talented players," she said.
“I’m looking forward to the opportunity of playing in England and competing in the Champions League.
“After talking with Gareth [Taylor] about the team and how he saw me fitting in, it seemed like a great environment that would really push and develop me as a player."
Lavelle won the World Cup last summer and scored in the final against The Netherlands. She was also part of the squad who won the SheBelieves Cup earlier this year.
Head coach Taylor added: "We’re thrilled to have secured Rose’s services – with her impressive back catalogue, she is an incredibly exciting player and one we’re all looking forward to working with.
“Her endless accolades for both club and country are proof of what a talent she is and she’s exactly the kind of player we want here at City, with her ambitions and desire for success matching our own.
“I’m extremely excited to see her make her mark on the Barclays FA Women’s Super League this season in what will hopefully be a successful campaign for Manchester City Women.”
The WSL will begin its next season on the weekend of September 5/6 and City will play Aston Villa away in their opener.