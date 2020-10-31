Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor will be calling on the inside knowledge of former Everton players Chloe Kelly and Esme Morgan ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup Final.

City, who are the current holders, will be looking to lift a third FA Cup trophy in four years by overcoming the Toffees at Wembley Stadium.

Kelly made her name at Everton during five seasons with the club - (Copyright EMPICS Sport)

And Taylor, who is looking to win his first silverware with the club since being appointed manager in May, wants to use every advantage his team can get.

"They’re a good team," he told the club website. "I’ve admired what Willie Kirk (Everton manager) has done. There has been a lot said about other clubs’ recruitment but Everton have brought in some really good players.

"They lost Chloe but they’ve recruited really well. Chloe has been really helpful in the respect of (telling us bits of information).

"One of her concerns before she signed was whether she would be cup-tied but she was good to play.

"She’s made such a good start to the season and she’s bedded in well. She’s a real asset for us.

"We’ll be having conversations! If she’s got something to say – some intelligence (as with Esme Morgan) – she’ll say it."

Kelly scored 21 goals in 60 appearances during her four years with the club and has now hit the ground running at City, hitting the back of the net three times already in the Women’s Super League.

She also netted against Everton in the WSL Cup earlier this month as City came from behind to win 3-1.

Meanwhile, defender Morgan spent a spell on loan with Everton, featuring for the Merseyside club 11 times.