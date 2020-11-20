Manchester City boss Taylor reflects on Conti Cup progression and congratulates Guardiola on new contract

Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor has praised his players for ‘getting the job done’ in progressing to the last eight of the FA Women’s Continental League Cup - despite losing on penalties to fierce rivals Man United.

City needed just a point against United on Thursday night and secured it with a 0-0 draw, despite failing to pick up the extra bonus point after losing the penalty shoot-out.

And Taylor, who already won his first trophy with the club when he lifted the FA Cup last month, was satisfied with the team’s display.

"It was a case of coming here and getting job done. We did that," he told the club website.

"It was quite an open game, without many chances for both teams. You could see it had 0-0 written all over it. I’m pleased with the group. Onto the quarter-finals.

"I thought the effort and enthusiasm was there. Players came in and everyone gave their all. It was a tough game. It wasn’t easy for us to play our normal game. They made it difficult, we tried to make it as difficult for them as possible.

"They’re doing something right to make a decent start to the season. They are high energy and they put you under pressure. They’re not easy games."

Guardiola signed a new deal with Manchester City on Thursday (PA Archive)

Taylor also took a moment after the match to congratulate men’s boss Pep Guardiola after the Spaniard signed a new deal to keep him at the club until 2023.

"He completely deserves it for what he has brought to the club," he added.

"Not just in trophies but in style of play and the relationships he has made with everyone. He is someone I have huge admiration for.

"I think it shows we try to do things in the right way, with continuity and if you give people time, the rewards will come. [It's] really good news for the club."