Manchester City boss Taylor keen for side to keep up momentum with win against Arsenal
Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor has urged his team to carry their current momentum into this weekend’s massive Women’s Super League clash at home to Arsenal.
City followed up their 3-0 win at Everton on Sunday with a hard-fought 2-1 victory in the first leg of their last 16 Champions League tie with Goteborg on Wednesday night.
And Taylor is keen for his side to close the gap to those at the top of the WSL with a third win in seven days on Sunday.
"It will be a good game," he told the Man City club website ahead of Sunday’s match.
"We’re in amongst it (in the title race) and three points would be a big push for us. We want momentum. We’ve had two wins and we’re pleased with that.
"We have three games to come before Christmas, which is a nice run of games, and we’re looking forward to it."
City are currently five points off league leaders Manchester United after eight games.
If the Sky Blues beat Arsenal this weekend, they will move one point the Gunners and re-establish themselves as serious title challengers.
Arsenal’s only defeat of the league season so far came last month when they were beaten 1-0 by Manchester United.