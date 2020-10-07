Rose Lavelle scored her first goal for Manchester City as Gareth Taylor’s side fought back from a goal down to beat Everton 3-1 in their opening League Cup match of the season.

City started well but were undone in the 20th minute against an in-form Toffees side when a slip allowed Danielle Turner to sneak in at the back post and fire home from close range.

Kelly (right) impressed against her former club - (Copyright PA)

Either side of the visitors goal City had a great deal of possession and had come close to finding the net themselves through Chloe Kelly but for the brilliant reflexes of keeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela.

After a frustrating first-half, City came out firing in the second as Alex Greenwood narrowly rifled over from a free-kick.

But moments later the home side were rewarded for their pressure when a corner swung into the near post was flicked in by Lavelle as the World Cup winner marked her first start with a goal.

Everton continued to keep City honest though as Nicoline Sorensen found half a yard and tested Karen Bardsley with a vicious shot which the England keeper had to parry away smartly.

And substitute Valerie Gauvin went desperately close in the 70th minute when the visitors caught City napping in their own half and the French forward fired low towards the bottom corner, only for Bardsley to superbly tip the ball around the post.

But five minutes later the turnaround was complete when Chloe Kelly met a near-post cross with aplomb to fire home against her former side.

Lavelle could have had her second when the ball fell to her in the penalty area but she was smothered by Korpela and could only find the keeper’s outstretched leg.

City did eventually get their third in added time when Jess Park somehow kept the ball in play on the byline before lifting the ball into the top corner from the cutest of angles.

In the other Group C match, Women’s Championship side Liverpool stunned Manchester United as they also fought back from a goal down to win 3-1.

The next round of fixtures on November 4 will see Everton host Man United and Liverpool welcome Man City.