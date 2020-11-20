Manchester United boss Casey Stoney was happy with her side’s defensive resilience after their goalless draw with rivals Manchester City, despite it seeing them exit the FA Women’s Continental League Cup.

The Red Devils beat Gareth Taylor’s side on penalties to secure a bonus point, but did not secure the maximum three needed to keep them in with a chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals.

But Stoney remained upbeat about their performance, which came just five days after the two sides played out a 2-2 draw in the Women’s Super League.

Speaking after the match, she said: "In terms of our response from the weekend and our first half performance I thought we were much better over 90 minutes tonight and I thought if you look at the clear-cut chances that we probably could have won.

"Both teams are really competitive, both very organised. It’s those small margins and unfortunately we couldn’t get the ball in the back of the net tonight.

"But I have to say from front to back we defended well, we were more compact, we did a really good job and obviously it’s pleasing to win on penalties.

Ramsey proved to be the match-winner for United on Thursday evening (PA)

Stoney also took the time to analyse keeper Emily Ramsey’s display after she decisively saved a penalty from Laura Coombs in the shoot-out.

"It’s fantastic for her," she added. "She’s a young player, she’s come in tonight and she’ll be disappointed with some of her distribution, she knows that, but at the same time I thought she came and took a cross really well at a dangerous time which was really pleasing to see.

"And then she goes and makes a big save in the penalties which is great."

United now have a two week break before they face Aston Villa on Saturday, December 5.