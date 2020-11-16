Manchester United know they can compete at the top of the Women’s Super League and have had a ‘mentality shift’ from last season, says manager Casey Stoney.

At the weekend United pulled off a phenomenal comeback, earning a 2-2 draw with rivals City having gone 2-0 down.

Stoney credits, in part, the players who came on in the second half, as Kirsty Hanson went on to score the equaliser.

She said: "That’s why we call them game-changers. Whether they come in to make us more solid or give the opposition a different problem, they do.

"Time and time again they come on and make a change. It’s not credit to my substitutions, it’s credit to them because they come on and really apply themselves.

“I think there’s a mindset now, a mentality shift, that every week we can go toe-to-toe and we can beat teams. Two-nil down against Man City is not an easy feat at half-time and we’ve come out and been the far better team.”

United are currently sitting at the top of the WSL, something Stoney says ‘doesn’t matter’.

"Even the first half today showed that the last game doesn’t matter. It’s about performing and being at that consistent level week in, week out and we know that we can’t concede those sort of goals and play like we did in the first half.

"That’s enough motivation now that we go into every game with the right level.”