Man City’s US star Sam Mewis says she’s ‘really being challenged’ in the WSL
Manchester City’s Sam Mewis says she has been challenged by the ‘technical and tactical’ level of football in the Women’s Super league.
The World Cup winner who signed for City back in August from US club North Carolina Courage and won the Women’s FA Cup with the club earlier this month, admits she is ‘learning so much’.
"I think that the WSL is a great league and it’s clearly getting more and more competitive.
"I have really enjoyed my team-mates, they’ve been so welcoming and I feel like I’m learning a lot from them and really being challenged on a technical and tactical level to get down to these fine details and make sure I’m keeping up.
"All the girls are so technical and can really just ping the ball one-touch at speed so it’s been really fun for me and a big challenge and I’m excited to continue with them."
The WSL is on a break at the moment and Mewis has linked up with her US team-mates for a friendly against The Netherlands on November 27.
And it’s a game she is very much looking forward to.
“It’s been, obviously, a crazy year. But just the spirit of this team, it’s so fun to be in with the girls and get to see everyone again and play in this group again.”