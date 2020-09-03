Manchester City’s new signing Sam Mewis says she has already learned ‘new tactics’ at the Women’s Super League side.

Mewis was revealed to be joining City last month and was involved in the Community Shield defeat to Chelsea last week. But while her start at the club hasn’t got off to a winning start, she says she’s relishing her experience.

“As a player and a person, to experience the culture here, just the excitement around football is going to be really cool,” she told NBC Sports.

“Already with the girls and just at training, I feel like I’m learning new tactics and the facilities are so great. It is so cool to have everything in one place.”

She added how ‘professional’ the club is.

"To start with breakfast and then the way we do things here is just so professional. It has been an awesome experience for me so far.

"Travelling to all of these new places and being exposed to a new league, new teams and new challenges with all of the trophies up for grabs this season and all the games and what goes along with that. I am really looking forward to the challenge and the experience.”

The WSL gets underway this weekend with Manchester City’s opening match away to Aston Villa.

And Mewis says she wants to play in the WSL to add to her depth as a player.

"I think personally I want to take away some individual growth and development and have this time here to improve as a player and really continue to just work on my own game.

"Being exposed to some of these new things will just add to my own depth as a player and what I am capable of on the field. I am excited about that.”