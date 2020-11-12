Manchester City and England star Ellen White says disgraced FA chairman Greg Clarke’s comments this week were ‘unacceptable’.

Clarke, who was accused of racism, homophobia and sexism after speaking in front of MPs this week, immediately stepped down from his position following a huge backlash.

Reflecting on his comments, White said: "They're unacceptable and they shouldn’t be spoken in football to be honest, or anytime, so it was the right decision for him to step down. We've got to look to the future now, of educating and moving forward to eradicate these comments really, it was unacceptable.

“I think everyone needs to be educated on the way we speak and [I’m} definitely against everything he said. It's all about being educated even when you are at the top and throughout football and grassroots and everyone [on] the way that we speak. I think that’s really important to be educated in those matters.”

She added Clarke’s replacement is hugely important for the FA and the future of the game.

“I think it's a massive opportunity to highlight diversity within the whole FA and it will be a really important appointment as to who comes next. But I think it will be really, really important to have more diversity within the whole FA.”

White’s City will play United this weekend (PA)

Meanwhile, White is looking ahead to the Manchester derby this weekend in the Women’s Super League.

Not only is it a huge game in its own right, it also falls on Women’s Football Weekend, where the women’s game takes advantage of the international break in the men’s game.

She believes the staggered kick off times over the weekend can only raise the visibility of the game.

"Yeah it's incredible last year we had so many fans out watching and supporting and so much coverage, so much visibility of women's football. Again this weekend every kick off is being staggered.

“So there will be a great chance for so many fans to watch back home in the league and the Championship so it's really exciting to push women's football in the limelight and have a bit more visibility as well.”

White is now on 50 WSL goals, just two behind Arsenal’s record breaker Vivianne Miedema, so does she have the record in her sights?

"Not particularly. I had completely forgotten I was quite close to it until after the Bristol game and I was in the changing rooms and all the girls were saying well done to me.

“I'm just trying to concentrate on performing for Man City, contribute in any way I can on the pitch. As a striker I want to score goals but for me it's about the team winning and if I contribute in any way that's definitely a bonus.”

Man City v Man Utd will kick off at 12.30pm on Saturday and you can follow all the action live, here on NewsChain.