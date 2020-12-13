Man City and England defender Lucy Bronze nominated for women’s player of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards
Manchester City and England defender Lucy Bronze has been nominated for the women’s player of the year at the 2020 Best FIFA Football Awards.
Bronze secured yet another treble with Lyon in the first half of the year - a feat which included the club’s fifth successive Champions League trophy.
She then returned to Women’s Super League side Man City after three years away and swiftly added to her trophy cabinet by winning the FA Cup in November.
The English full-back is joined on the shortlist by Chelsea forward and former Wolfsburg star Pernille Harder.
And Bronze’s ex-teammate at Lyon Wendie Renard is the final name on the shortlist.
The full list of nominations for all the categories can be seen below.
2020 Best Fifa awards shortlists
Men's player:
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Portugal), Lionel Messi (Barcelona/Argentina), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich/Poland)
Women's player:
Lucy Bronze (Manchester City/England), Pernille Harder (Chelsea/Denmark), Wendie Renard (Lyon/France)
Men's coach:
Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool), Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds), Hans-Dieter Flick (Bayern Munich)
Women's coach:
Emma Hayes (Chelsea), Jean-Luc Vasseur (Lyon), Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands)
Women's goalkeeper:
Christiane Endler (Paris St-Germain/Chile), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars/USA), Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon/France)
Men's goalkeeper:
Alisson (Liverpool/Brazil), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich/Germany), Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid/Slovenia)
Puskas award (for best goal):
Son Heung-min (Tottenham v Burnley), Luis Suarez (Barcelona v Mallorca), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo v Ceara)