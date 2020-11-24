Manchester City are reaping the benefits of Lucy Bronze’s Champions League know-how, says Keira Walsh.

Bronze won the trophy three times with French club Lyon who she left this summer to re-join City.

Walsh said: “Lucy has been a massive influence. She’s won the Champions League three times so she knows what it takes to win.

“When you watch her in and around training, she’s trying to drive the standards and make a difference. Even when she goes to speak to the manager or the coaches, she’s trying to push the squad to go one better and improve."

Bronze has won the Champions League three times (PA)

She believes City are more likely to go further in the competition this year because they have fresh blood in the team. They signed World Cup winners Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis and Champions League winner Alex Greenwood over the summer.

“In the past, the same players have played in the league, the Champions League, the FA Cup and the Continental Cup and that does take its toll.

“Now, we have Champions League winners and World Cup winners and young English talent in Chloe Kelly, who has started the season really well.

“Sam and Rose may not have played in the Champions League but the World Cup is an even bigger stage. Adding that calibre of players is massive for us and it’s great experience for us all to learn from."

City were drawn against Swedish club Gothenburg in today’s round of 32 Champions League draw.

That fixture, which will be played over two legs, will be played over 9-10 and 15-16 December.