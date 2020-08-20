Lucy Bronze confirms she’s leaving Lyon
England international Lucy Bronze has confirmed she is leaving Lyon when her contract expires at the end of the month.
Bronze signed a two month contract extension in June so she could finish the club’s Champions League campaign. It has been widely reported she will join her former club Manchester City when she leaves the French Giants.
“I won't be staying at Lyon, I know that for sure,” she told BBC Radio 5 Live.
“I've obviously got links to City having played there before Lyon and having had a house there, but people will always make that assumption I guess.”
Before she leaves Lyon she will play in the knock-out rounds of the Champions League with her club’s quarter-final against Bayern Munich on Saturday.
Bronze added why she believes Lyon has been so dominant in Europe.
"The great thing about Lyon, the reason we are such a force in Europe, is because we have a massive squad full of depth.
"The players on the bench could probably play in any team in Europe. We have superstars both on and off the pitch."
Lyon v Bayern Munich will kick off at 7pm and is available to watch on BT Sport 2.