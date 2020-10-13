Lucy Bronze and Nikita Parris have been named in a 28-player England Women’s squad for this month’s friendly against Germany.

Manchester City full-back Bronze is included after missing the SheBelieves Cup campaign in March and then pulling out of a last month’s training camp at St George’s Park, both because of injuries.

Lyon forward Parris was not part of the squad for the training camp due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

There were seven new call-ups in that squad, and four of those are also in this group – Manchester United’s Millie Turner and Ella Toone, Manchester City’s Esme Morgan and Chelsea’s Niamh Charles.

Arsenal’s Jordan Nobbs and Atletico Madrid’s Toni Duggan have been left out.

Phil Neville’s Lionesses face Germany, Europe’s highest-ranking team, in Wiesbaden on October 27, their first match since concluding the SheBelieves Cup campaign.

Neville said: “It’s exciting to be facing top-class opposition again after such a long lay-off since the SheBelieves Cup earlier this year. Germany are currently ranked second in the world, so there’s no doubt it will be a tough test for us, but a vital one, as we measure our progress against one of the best teams in the world.

“It will give us a clear idea of where we’re at in terms of our squad depth and development as we prepare for the home UEFA Euro in 2022. We want to compete for the highest honours in world football and that means challenging ourselves against the very strongest opposition.

“I was impressed with the performances of a number of younger players who joined our senior squad last month and I look forward to seeing their further integration and development during this camp.

"This is an exciting period for England players of all ages and experience to stake their claim for a place in the squad as we build towards upcoming major tournaments.”

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Hannah Hampton (Birmingham City), Sandy MacIver (Everton), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City), Carly Telford (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Izzy Christiansen (Everton), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Manchester City)

Forwards: Rachel Daly (West Ham United, loan from Houston Dash), Bethany England (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Olympique Lyonnais), Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Ellen White (Manchester City)