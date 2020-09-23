Former Lyon star Lucy Bronze is on the shortlist of UEFA’s Women’s Player of the Year award.

Bronze, who rejoined Manchester City this month from the French giants, is in the category with new Chelsea star Pernille Harder and Lyon captain Wendie Renard.

The England international won the award two years ago and has three Champions League titles under her belt.

Meanwhile Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne has been nominated for the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award.

The Belgium playmaker, who recently claimed the PFA Player of the Year prize, has been named on a three-man shortlist with Bayern Munich pair Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer.

De Bruyne’s inclusion comes after an outstanding season in the Premier League in which he laid on a record-equalling 20 assists and scored 13 goals.

Lewandowski scored 55 goals in 47 games as Bayern won the treble, including 15 in the triumphant Champions League campaign. Goalkeeper Neuer missed just one game all season and kept six clean sheets in the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp guided Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years - (Copyright PA Wire)

And Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been nominated for Men’s Coach of the Year, alongside Munich’s Hansi Flick and RB Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann.

Klopp guided Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years. They secured the Premier League crown with a record seven games to spare and went on to finish with 99 points.

While VfL Wolfsburg boss Stephan Lerch, Lyon’s Jean-Luc Vasseur and Barcelona’s Lluis Cortes are all on the shortlist for Women’s Coach of the Year.

The winners will be announced on October 1 at the Champions League group stage draw ceremony.

The shortlists were compiled after a vote from a jury comprising 80 coaches and 55 journalists.