This weekend brings a feast of uninterrupted action from the WSL and NewsChain will be bringing you all the action with live coverage of three big city derbies at the centre of our coverage.

Following the success of last season’s Women’s Football Weekend, the Football Association has again encouraged fans to take advantage of the international break in the men’s game to turn their attention to the women.

Our live coverage gets underway in Manchester where top of the table United take on neighbours City at 12.30pm today. Next up, it’s off to the Midlands where Aston Villa face Birmingham City for the first time in the WSL.

And on Sunday, there’s a mouthwatering clash in the capital as Arsenal and Chelsea lock horns.

Last season over 75,000 fans attended matches over the weekend, however due to the coronavirus pandemic, all fixtures this year will be played behind-closed-doors.

A total of 990 minutes of live football will be taking place over the weekend for the first time.

All six of the WSL fixtures, which have staggered start times, and FA Women’s Championship matches will be shown live on the FA player.

FA director of the women’s professional game Kelly Simmons said: “I’m delighted that we have managed to make every game from the Barclays FA WSL and FA Women’s Championship available for broadcast this weekend, a first for the FA.

“This is yet another opportunity to place the spotlight on our wonderful game, and I hope that fans will join us this weekend to enjoy the world class talent on the field.”

WSL fixture list for the weekend:

Saturday

Manchester United v Manchester City, kick off 12.30pm, BT Sport

Aston Villa v Birmingham City, kick off 2.30pm

Everton v Reading, kick off 4.30pm

Bristol City v Tottenham Hotspur, kick off 6.30pm

Sunday

West Ham v Brighton and Hove Albion, kick off 12.30pm

Arsenal v Chelsea, kick off 2.30pm, BT Sport

FA Women’s Championship fixture list for the weekend:

Sunday

Charlton Athletic v London City, kick off 2pm

London Bees v Lewes, kick off 2pm

Sheffield United v Durham, kick off 2pm

Blackburn Rovers v Liverpool, kick off 2pm

Coventry United v Leicester City, kick off 2pm