Liverpool’s Vicky Jepson says it’s been a ‘wake up call’ in Championship
Liverpool manager Vicky Jepson says her side have been given a ‘wake up call’ by the quality in the Championship.
Liverpool were relegated at the end of last season and are aiming to earn promotion back into the Women’s Super League.
Jepson told The Guardian: "This season’s been a wake up call as to the level of the Championship. Since we were relegated to this league everybody’s raised their game against us and we’ve had to become the masters of beating blocks as teams sit in against us.
“What we do with our possession is key. As a a team we’ve had the most shots in the league but our shots to goal ratio needs to improve in the new year.”
Jepson’s club are in third in the Championship but they are only two points behind table leaders Leicester City.
Liverpool will play second place Durham at 12pm on Sunday.