Liverpool player Rinsola Babajide has said her England call-up was a ‘long time coming’ after she was named by manager Phil Neville as a part of the 30-strong training squad this month.

Babajide, 22, is one of seven uncapped players to be called up for the game against Germany in Wiesbaden on October 27.

“It's a great honour to finally get my call-up. It was a long time coming. I'm just very grateful for this opportunity,” she told BBC Sport.

"It's all there for me to grab it and make it mine. I'm looking forward to meeting the girls and seeing what I can bring to the team."

She is currently playing in the Championship after Liverpool were relegated last season and said she received her call-up after Neville watched the Reds’ pre-season match against Manchester United at Leigh Sports Village in August.

"It was unbelievable. I was so happy. I rang my parents and my agent pretty much as soon as I'd got off the phone to Phil to let them know. They are very happy for me and they told me I'd come a long way and I have to show everybody why I'm worthy to get the call-up.

"Seeing the likes of [Manchester City trio] Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly and Georgia Stanway shows that it is possible to come through the ranks and make it into the first team. I'm going to be a sponge and soak up all the information I'm given."