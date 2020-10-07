Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United, LIVE Conti Cup
Manchester United will travel to Liverpool to play in the first round of the Continental League Cup’s group stage this afternoon.
United have said Jess Sigsworth, Ona Batlle, Lauren James, Ivana Fuso, Lotta Okvist and Martha Harris are expected to miss out through injury.
While Liverpool are set to be without Ash Hodson.
Kick off!
Here we go!
Liverpool v United is underway.
Who win this one?
3822
Just a few minutes until kick off
We are under five minutes away from kick off at Prenton Park.
Can Championship side Liverpool overcome Women’s Super League club United?
Vicky Jepson announces squad
Liverpool have released their starting 11 and it sees Rhiannon Roberts return from injury.
Rinsola Babajide begins the fixture on the bench
United release starting 11
Casey Stoney has announced her starting squad and has awarded Emily Ramsey and Tobin Heath their first starts for United.
Christen Press is joined by captain Katie Zelem on the bench.
If Zelem plays today it will be her first match since testing positive for Covid-19 a few weeks ago.
Welcome to the FA’s Women’s Continental League Cup!
Liverpool will face off against Manchester United in the first round of the group stage in the Conti Cup.
The team news is out and so stay tuned for updates!