Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United, LIVE Conti Cup

United will face Liverpool in the Conti Cup this afternoon
United will face Liverpool in the Conti Cup this afternoon - (Copyright PA)
By Sarah Rendell
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @rendellx
14:04pm, Wed 07 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Manchester United will travel to Liverpool to play in the first round of the Continental League Cup’s group stage this afternoon.

United have said Jess Sigsworth, Ona Batlle, Lauren James, Ivana Fuso, Lotta Okvist and Martha Harris are expected to miss out through injury.

While Liverpool are set to be without Ash Hodson.

027C2D0D-E605-4FDC-B600-7D5F361AA30F Created with sketchtool. LIVE

Kick off!

Here we go!

Liverpool v United is underway.

Who win this one?

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

3822

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Just a few minutes until kick off

We are under five minutes away from kick off at Prenton Park.

Can Championship side Liverpool overcome Women’s Super League club United?

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Vicky Jepson announces squad

Liverpool have released their starting 11 and it sees Rhiannon Roberts return from injury.

Rinsola Babajide begins the fixture on the bench

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

United release starting 11

Casey Stoney has announced her starting squad and has awarded Emily Ramsey and Tobin Heath their first starts for United.

Christen Press is joined by captain Katie Zelem on the bench. 

If Zelem plays today it will be her first match since testing positive for Covid-19 a few weeks ago.

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Welcome to the FA’s Women’s Continental League Cup!

Liverpool will face off against Manchester United in the first round of the group stage in the Conti Cup.

The team news is out and so stay tuned for updates!

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Sign up to our newsletter

FA Women's Continental League Cup

Manchester United FC Women

Liverpool FC Women