Liverpool v Manchester United Conti Cup: What time? How do I watch? Injuries update
Manchester United will travel to Liverpool to play in the first round of the Continental League Cup’s group stage this afternoon.
Neither side have won the trophy since the competition began back in 2011.
United were formed as a team in 2018 and they have reached the semi-final stage in both seasons they have played in the tournament. In the 2018/19 edition they lost 2-1 to Arsenal and last year they were defeated 1-0 by Chelsea.
While for Liverpool, the last time they reached the knock-out rounds was in the 2017/18 season when they played Chelsea in the quarter-final where they lost 5-1.
The Reds’ best finish was in the 2012/13 and 2016/17 seasons where they reached the semi-finals and lost to Arsenal and Manchester City respectively.
Casey Stoney’s side will be favourites heading into the match though Liverpool could cause upset as they are unbeaten this season in the Championship.
What time?
The match will be played at Prenton Park with a kick off time of 2pm and it will be available to watch on the FA Player.
If you are unable to watch the fixture, NewsChain will be liveblogging the match so fans won’t miss any action.
Injuries
United have said Jess Sigsworth, Ona Batlle, Lauren James, Ivana Fuso, Lotta Okvist and Martha Harris are expected to miss out through injury.
While Liverpool are set to be without Rhiannon Roberts and Ash Hodson.