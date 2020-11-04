Liverpool v Manchester City Conti Cup: What time? How do I watch? Latest injury news
The second round of the group stage in the Continental League Cup is underway and continues with Liverpool taking on Manchester City this afternoon.
City, who have won the trophy three times previously, have so far recorded a 3-1 victory over Everton in the tournament.
While Liverpool, who are chasing their first trophy, shocked Manchester United after they beat them 3-1.
City are heading into the match off the back of winning the FA Cup last weekend, which will put them as favourites especially as the Reds will compete after recording a 2-2 draw with Lewes in the Championship.
What time?
The match will kick off today at 2pm and it is available to watch on the FA Player and Liverpool’s social media.
Injury news
For City, Aoife Mannion, Megan Campbell and Lauren Hemp all remain on the injury list.
While Liverpool have not recorded any new injuries and so Vicky Jepson will have her pick of her squad.