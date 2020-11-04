Liverpool v Manchester City Conti Cup: What time? How do I watch? Latest injury news

Sam Mewis has hit a good run of form for City
Sam Mewis has hit a good run of form for City - (Copyright PA)
By Sarah Rendell
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @rendellx
10:24am, Wed 04 Nov 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The second round of the group stage in the Continental League Cup is underway and continues with Liverpool taking on Manchester City this afternoon.

City, who have won the trophy three times previously, have so far recorded a 3-1 victory over Everton in the tournament.

While Liverpool, who are chasing their first trophy, shocked Manchester United after they beat them 3-1.

City are heading into the match off the back of winning the FA Cup last weekend, which will put them as favourites especially as the Reds will compete after recording a 2-2 draw with Lewes in the Championship.

What time?

The match will kick off today at 2pm and it is available to watch on the FA Player and Liverpool’s social media.

Injury news

For City, Aoife Mannion, Megan Campbell and Lauren Hemp all remain on the injury list.

While Liverpool have not recorded any new injuries and so Vicky Jepson will have her pick of her squad.

Sign up to our newsletter

FA Women's Continental League Cup

Women's Sport

Manchester City FC Women

Liverpool FC Women