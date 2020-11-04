Liverpool v Manchester City Conti Cup LIVE

Sam Mewis has hit a good run of form for City
Sam Mewis has hit a good run of form for City - (Copyright PA)
By Sarah Rendell
13:56pm, Wed 04 Nov 2020
The second round of the group stage in the Continental League Cup is underway and continues with Liverpool taking on Manchester City this afternoon.

City, who have won the trophy three times previously, have so far recorded a 3-1 victory over Everton in the tournament. While Liverpool, who are chasing their first trophy, shocked Manchester United after they beat them 3-1.

Five minutes to kick off

Only five minutes left until kick off at Prenton Park

Can the Reds shock City as they did United?

Jepson speaks

Jepson has spoken ahead of the match

"We’re looking forward to the challenge, the girls will be giving it a 110 per cent.

“Another three games in seven games, you go from no games to three in a week. 

"Today will be a tough test and then we have to quickly recover for Sheffield.”

The group table so far

Despite being in a group with three WSL clubs, Man United, City and Everton, Liverpool are topping the group.

Can they extend their lead today?

Just over 20 minutes to go

Kick off is just over 20 minutes away!

City are heading into this off of winning the FA Cup while Liverpool drew with Lewes last weekend

Bardsley reaches 100 City appearances

Man City’s Karen Bardsley will reach 100 appearances for the club today!

Reds arrive!

Liverpool have arrived at Prenton Park!

Who will win this one?

Vicky Jepson announces squad

Liverpool have released their starting 11.

Melissa Lawley and Rinsola Babjide will start the match and Rachel Furness is on the bench

Man City release starting 11

Gareth Taylor has announced his starting squad for today’s clash.

Jill Scott will captain the side with Lucy Bronze and Sam Mewis starting.

Ellen White and Steph Houghton start on the bench

Welcome back to the Conti Cup!

Liverpool host Manchester City in the second round of the Conti Cup group stage

Both clubs are unbeaten in the competition so far.

They have released their started line-ups so stay tuned for updates

