Liverpool stun Manchester United with 3-1 Conti Cup victory
Championship side Liverpool have shocked Women’s Super League club Manchester United in a 3-1 win in the Women’s Continental League Cup.
Both United and Liverpool looked strong throughout the first half. But early doors it was United who had chances as US star Tobin Heath, who earned her first start for United, had an early shot but Reds' keeper Rylee Foster saved well.
United broke the deadlock in the 27th minute as a corner was cleared and Amy Turner crossed back in for Abbie McManus to head home.
Liverpool protested claiming offside but all this earned them was a yellow card for captain Niamh Fahey as the goal stood.
Just five minutes later Liverpool won a penalty as Jane Ross handballed and Rachel Furness stepped up to make it 1-1.
United came out firing in the second half, particularly through Ella Toone who had multiple chances but couldn’t convert them due to stellar work by the Reds’ defence and keeper.
Liverpool then turned defence into attack and pushed forward to win another penalty as Jess Clarke was brought down by Millie Turner.
This time it was substitute Rinsola Babajide who stepped up and converted to put the hosts in front.
The goal gave Liverpool the confidence they needed and 12 minutes later they scored again through Furness who headed in a corner from Missy Bo Kearns.
Despite United’s attempts to rescue the game score in the dying moments of the game Liverpool staved them off to claim three points.
Both teams will play again in the Conti Cup on November 4 as Liverpool take on Manchester City and United play Everton.