Liverpool manager Vicky Jepson has left the club by ‘mutual consent’
Liverpool boss Vicky Jepson has left the club by ‘mutual consent’ after two years in charge.
Assistant coach Amber Whiteley will be taking over as interim manager.
A club statement said: “Everyone at Liverpool FC would like to thank Vicky for her service to the club for over more than a decade. We will follow her future endeavours closely and wish her success in everything she does going forward.
“Vicky’s legacy here will be the thousands of young girls - both around Liverpool and internationally - whose talent and love for the game flourished under her guidance.
“The football pathway for girls on Merseyside, through our Academy and Regional Training Club, is a hugely positive one and Vicky has played a massive part in that. Her contribution to the Women’s first-team set-up and leading the section through tough times is appreciated.
“Now is the time for a fresh direction for us both and we will offer Amber every support as interim manager as we start the search for a permanent replacement.”
Under Jepson’s reign the Reds finished eighth in the 2018/19 season of the Women’s Super League and then were relegated to the Championship last season based on a points per game system.
So far this season Liverpool are third in the Championship and eight points behind leaders Leicester City.
Jepson added: “It’s with a heavy heart that my time has come to an end with Liverpool Football Club; the place I love and have been lucky enough to call home for over a decade.
“Over the years I have been fortunate to work across the entire pathway at this club. During this time, I’ve seen so many youth players go on to wear the first-team red shirt, which fills me with immense pride. It’s been a privilege to have contributed to their careers.
“To the many senior players, both past and present, that I’ve worked with, I thank you. Thank you for empowering me with your relentless efforts, professional attitudes and sacrifices that you make daily as a professional footballer. I will be forever grateful for our time together and will be supporting you all from afar this season.”