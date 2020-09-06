LIVE WSL: Manchester United 0-0 Chelsea

Chelsea will start their WSL title defence today against United
Chelsea will start their WSL title defence today against United - (Copyright EMPICS Sport)
By Sarah Rendell
14:43pm, Sun 06 Sep 2020
Champions Chelsea will begin their WSL title defence today in their opening fixture of the 2020/21 season against Manchester United.

The match, which will be played behind-closed-doors at United’s home ground Leigh Sports Village, will kick off at 2.30pm and is available to watch on BT Sport 1.

United v Chelsea: 0-0

11 mins: Both sides are attempting to put phases together but no-one has yet managed to get a good chance at goal

United v Chelsea: 0-0

9 mins: Mjelde smashes the ball towards goal but United keeper Earps collects well

United v Chelsea: 0-0

9 mins: Chelsea corner after Smith defends Blues possession

United v Chelsea: 0-0

8 mins: Bright takes a Chelsea free kick which leads to a Blues throw in

United v Chelsea: 0-0

6 mins: United create another chance through Galton.

She crosses into the box but over hits it and so Chelsea win back possession.

United v Chelsea: 0-0

5 mins: United have a shot through Jane Ross but the attempt goes wide.

First bit of United possession there, showing they are threatening with the ball

United v Chelsea: 0-0

4 mins: Reiten crosses in and Eriksson hits the ball but it goes off pitch.

United v Chelsea: 0-0

3 mins: Chelsea corner after the ball comes off captain Zelem

United v Chelsea: 0-0

3 mins: Ji is looking sharp for the Blues so far, getting into all the right positions and making great runs

United v Chelsea: 0-0

1 min: Chelsea have retained early possession.

Both teams settling into this match

