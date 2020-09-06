LIVE WSL: Manchester United 0-0 Chelsea
Champions Chelsea will begin their WSL title defence today in their opening fixture of the 2020/21 season against Manchester United.
The match, which will be played behind-closed-doors at United’s home ground Leigh Sports Village, will kick off at 2.30pm and is available to watch on BT Sport 1.
United v Chelsea: 0-0
11 mins: Both sides are attempting to put phases together but no-one has yet managed to get a good chance at goal
9 mins: Mjelde smashes the ball towards goal but United keeper Earps collects well
9 mins: Chelsea corner after Smith defends Blues possession
8 mins: Bright takes a Chelsea free kick which leads to a Blues throw in
6 mins: United create another chance through Galton.
She crosses into the box but over hits it and so Chelsea win back possession.
5 mins: United have a shot through Jane Ross but the attempt goes wide.
First bit of United possession there, showing they are threatening with the ball
4 mins: Reiten crosses in and Eriksson hits the ball but it goes off pitch.
3 mins: Chelsea corner after the ball comes off captain Zelem
3 mins: Ji is looking sharp for the Blues so far, getting into all the right positions and making great runs
1 min: Chelsea have retained early possession.
Both teams settling into this match