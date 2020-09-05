LIVE WSL: Aston Villa v Manchester City

City will be looking to start their season with a win
City will be looking to start their season with a win - (Copyright PA)
By Sarah Rendell
14:18pm, Sat 05 Sep 2020
The Women’s Super League gets underway today and the opening fixture sees Aston Villa take on Manchester City.

The match, which will take place behind-closed-doors at Villa’s ground Villa Park, will kick off at 2.30pm and is available to watch on BT Sport 2.

027C2D0D-E605-4FDC-B600-7D5F361AA30F Created with sketchtool. LIVE

Phil Neville is here!

Neville, who will depart as England manager next summer, is at Villa Park.

Teams are out warming up

Both City and Villa are out on the pitch at Villa Park!

Who’s excited for the WSL return?

Just half an hour to go!

There’s just half an hour to go until the tenth season of the WSL!

Will Villa be able to topple City?

WSL newcomers Villa announce their squad

This will be Villa’s first match in the WSL after they gained promotion last season.

Their starting 11 features Portuguese international Diana Silva.

Former Chelsea defender Anita Asante starts on the bench.

City announce starting line-up!

Sam Mewis will make her WSL debut today as she is starting for City.

Other stars include Georgie Stanway, Steph Houghton and Ellie Roebuck.

Ellen White is starting on the bench.

Welcome to the Women’s Super League 2020/21!

Fans have been waiting a long time but it is finally here - the WSL is back!

The opening fixture is between Aston Villa and Manchester City.

The match will kick off at 2.30pm with team news dropping shortly.

