The match will be played behind-closed-doors at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián and is available to watch on BT Sport 1.
The Gunners are the last English side in the tournament and will be keen to win silverware after Chelsea beat them in the Continental Cup final earlier this year and they failed to defend their Women’s Super League crown.
Danish international striker Nadia Nadim is a key player for PSG while Arsenal’s Dutch international Vivianne Miedema has scored ten goals during the side’s Champions League campaign so far.
The winner will face Lyon or Bayern Munich.
Arsenal v PSG
Welcome back to the Champions League quarter-final as Arsenal take on Paris Saint-Germain at the Anoeta Stadium.
The match is going to be played over just one leg this weekend.
It is just 15 mins till kick off!
Arsenal line-up
Arsenal’s Noelle Maritz is set to make her debut tonight.
One to look out for is striker Vivianne Miedema who has already scored ten goals in the competition.
PSG line-up
PSG have revealed who will be starting for them in this Champions League game!
Danish international striker Nadia Nadim is a key player for PSG and will be looking to
Warm-ups are underway!
Due to the coronavirus pandemic games are being played behind-closed-doors.
Just minute until kick off
Both teams are raring to go in what is a big clash on the football calendar.
Just two minutes until kick off!
Kick off!
The quarter-final is underway!
Arsenal v PSG 2 min: 0-0
Both teams are looking strong and energy levels are high despite no fans in the stadium.
Who will earn a spot in the semi-finals?
Arsenal v PSG 4 min: 0-0
Marie-Antoinette Katoto gains entry into the box but was unable to get it in the net.
Arsenal v PSG 7 min: 0-0
PSG defence looking strong as Grace Geyoro attempts to enter the box with a pass to Marie-Antoinette Katoto.
Arsenal v PSG 9 min: 0-0
Beth Mead has some time on the ball in the attack but Ashley Lawrence blocks it.