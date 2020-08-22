The match will be played behind-closed-doors at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián and is available to watch on BT Sport 1.

The Gunners are the last English side in the tournament and will be keen to win silverware after Chelsea beat them in the Continental Cup final earlier this year and they failed to defend their Women’s Super League crown.

Danish international striker Nadia Nadim is a key player for PSG while Arsenal’s Dutch international Vivianne Miedema has scored ten goals during the side’s Champions League campaign so far.

The winner will face Lyon or Bayern Munich.

Bruun makes it 1-2 for PSG

Beth Mead scores the equaliser

PSG make it 1-0 after fantastic finish from Marie-Antoinette Katoto

It is the 15th time Arsenal have made the last eight in the competition

Arsenal are the only English team remaining in the tournament

Sat 22 Aug 2020, 18:49pm
Arsenal v PSG
Welcome back to the Champions League quarter-final as Arsenal take on Paris Saint-Germain at the Anoeta Stadium. The match is going to be played over just one leg this weekend. It is just 15 mins till kick off!

Sat 22 Aug 2020, 18:54pm
Arsenal line-up
Arsenal's Noelle Maritz is set to make her debut tonight. One to look out for is striker Vivianne Miedema who has already scored ten goals in the competition.

Sat 22 Aug 2020, 18:56pm
PSG line-up
PSG have revealed who will be starting for them in this Champions League game! Danish international striker Nadia Nadim is a key player for PSG and will be looking to

Sat 22 Aug 2020, 18:57pm
Warm-ups are underway!
Due to the coronavirus pandemic games are being played behind-closed-doors.

Sat 22 Aug 2020, 18:59pm
Just minute until kick off
Both teams are raring to go in what is a big clash on the football calendar. Just two minutes until kick off!

Sat 22 Aug 2020, 19:02pm
Kick off!
The quarter-final is underway!

Sat 22 Aug 2020, 19:04pm
Arsenal v PSG 2 min: 0-0
Both teams are looking strong and energy levels are high despite no fans in the stadium. Who will earn a spot in the semi-finals?

Sat 22 Aug 2020, 19:08pm
Arsenal v PSG 4 min: 0-0
Marie-Antoinette Katoto gains entry into the box but was unable to get it in the net.

Sat 22 Aug 2020, 19:11pm
Arsenal v PSG 7 min: 0-0
PSG defence looking strong as Grace Geyoro attempts to enter the box with a pass to Marie-Antoinette Katoto.

Sat 22 Aug 2020, 19:12pm
Arsenal v PSG 9 min: 0-0
Beth Mead has some time on the ball in the attack but Ashley Lawrence blocks it.