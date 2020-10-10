Tottenham host Manchester United this afternoon as the North London club go in search of their first Women’s Super League victory of the season.

Meanwhile, Casey Stoney’s side have won two and drawn one from their opening three league games and will go top of the WSL if they come away with all three points today.

The two sides met for the first time ever last season, with the Red Devils coming away comfortable victors in a 3-0 win.

World Cup winner Alex Morgan remains absent from the Spurs squad as Lilywhites supporters continue to await her first start in England.

Alex Morgan not in squad again for Spurs

Tottenham seeking first WSL win of season

Man Utd unbeaten in three league games and will go top with win

Sat 10 Oct 2020, 12:47pm
Tottenham 0-0 Manchester United
14 min: YELLOW! Spurs captain Green is fouled for a late challenge on Groenen. Very poor tackle, correctly a caution.

Sat 10 Oct 2020, 12:45pm
Tottenham 0-0 Manchester United
12 min: The pace of this game has begun to find its level now after a frantic start. Spurs still looking the more aggressive of the two, but United have started to find a foothold following a difficult ten minutes.

Sat 10 Oct 2020, 12:44pm
Tottenham 0-0 Manchester United
Get your mask on Morgan!

Sat 10 Oct 2020, 12:42pm
Tottenham 0-0 Manchester United
10 min: Spurs just keeping the ball now as the tempo dies down a little. They then play a long ball up towards Ayane who is very lively in the early stages here but it doesn't quite come off and the visitors eventually get the ball back. Red Devils looking a little unnerved at the moment.

Sat 10 Oct 2020, 12:40pm
Tottenham 0-0 Manchester United
7 min: This has been a very bright start from Spurs. They are pressing Man United all over the pitch, not allowing them to build from the back.

Sat 10 Oct 2020, 12:39pm
Tottenham 0-0 Manchester United
5 min: Big chance for Spurs! Galton plays a terrible sloppy backpass in between her centre-backs and Ayane is suddenly in one on one but she scuffs her effort poorly wide. That was a real opportunity for the home side. Very sloppy from Galton.

Sat 10 Oct 2020, 12:37pm
Tottenham 0-0 Manchester United
3 min: Corner is swung in for Manchester United from Tobin Heath works its way to Press on the edge of the box but her looping header is easily gathered by Spencer. Ayane then breaks at the other end, hitting a fierce drive across goal and out of play. Fast start.

Sat 10 Oct 2020, 12:35pm
Tottenham 0-0 Manchester United
1 min: Chance so early on! It's a great ball in from Russo on the right-hand side and Zelem is unmarked in the middle. She leaps to head towards goal but mistimes her jump and skews it tamely as Spurs can clear.

Sat 10 Oct 2020, 12:32pm
Tottenham 0-0 Manchester United
1 min: KICK OFF! The visitors get us underway!

Sat 10 Oct 2020, 12:28pm
Tottenham v Manchester United
Here we go then! The players are out on the pitch. We're just about ready to go at The Hive Stadium.