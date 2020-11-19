Fans will delight in the fact that there’s another Manchester derby this evening after their thrilling encounter last weekend.

United and City went head-to-head in the Women’s Super League last Saturday with, United coming back from 2-0 down to share the points in a 2-2 draw.

The two clubs will play each other again this evening in a Continental League Cup tie.

So far in the competition United have lost to Liverpool and their match against Everton was postponed.

Meanwhile, City have beaten both Everton and Liverpool.

Follow the match via the live blog below

Manchester United v Manchester City (KO 7pm GMT)

Second Manchester Derby in five days after WSL clash on Saturday

Second Manchester Derby in five days after WSL clash on Saturday

United came from two goals down to draw 2-2

City have won both Conti Cup games so far this season

United lost to Liverpool and had Everton match postponed Check new updates Thu 19 Nov 2020, 19:02pm Manchester United 0-0 Manchester City 1 min: KICK OFF! Here we go! Manchester United get us underway! Thu 19 Nov 2020, 19:01pm Manchester United v Manchester City We're almost ready to go here. The players are out on the pitch. Who you got? Thu 19 Nov 2020, 18:58pm Last weekend These were the scenes when Kirsty Hanson struck late to equalise for Manchester United five days ago… More of the same drama tonight, please? (Sportimage/PA Images) Thu 19 Nov 2020, 18:56pm Manchester United v Manchester City Five minutes from kick-off here. Hoping this game is better than Everton 1-0 Liverpool was last night. If you didn't catch that one, Izzy Christiansen scored and very little else happened. Thu 19 Nov 2020, 18:52pm Rose Lavelle misses out Rose Lavelle misses out tonight after picking up a knock but other than that it is two full strength teams this evening! Thu 19 Nov 2020, 18:50pm Team News And here is the host's team: Thu 19 Nov 2020, 18:49pm Team News Here is the visitor's team for tonight: Thu 19 Nov 2020, 18:42pm Manchester United v Manchester City Everyone ready for a second Manchester Derby in five days? Thought so. Let's do this. Team news shortly.