Fans will delight in the fact that there’s another Manchester derby this evening after their thrilling encounter last weekend.
United and City went head-to-head in the Women’s Super League last Saturday with, United coming back from 2-0 down to share the points in a 2-2 draw.
The two clubs will play each other again this evening in a Continental League Cup tie.
So far in the competition United have lost to Liverpool and their match against Everton was postponed.
Meanwhile, City have beaten both Everton and Liverpool.
Manchester United 0-0 Manchester City
1 min: KICK OFF! Here we go! Manchester United get us underway!
Manchester United v Manchester City
We’re almost ready to go here. The players are out on the pitch. Who you got?
Last weekend
These were the scenes when Kirsty Hanson struck late to equalise for Manchester United five days ago…
More of the same drama tonight, please?
Manchester United v Manchester City
Five minutes from kick-off here. Hoping this game is better than Everton 1-0 Liverpool was last night.
If you didn’t catch that one, Izzy Christiansen scored and very little else happened.
Rose Lavelle misses out
Rose Lavelle misses out tonight after picking up a knock but other than that it is two full strength teams this evening!
Team News
And here is the host’s team:
Team News
Here is the visitor’s team for tonight:
Manchester United v Manchester City
Everyone ready for a second Manchester Derby in five days? Thought so. Let’s do this.
